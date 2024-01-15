Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 24.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 11,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 332,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,133,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter worth about $624,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 89.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 10.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $114.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.89. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.95 and a 1 year high of $201.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.69.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.26. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 31.87% and a net margin of 21.37%. The firm had revenue of $292.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACLS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.50.

In related news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total value of $65,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,197.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

