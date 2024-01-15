Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 (NASDAQ:OXSQL) to Issue Dividend of $0.04

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 (NASDAQ:OXSQL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, January 12th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th.
Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 Stock Down 0.1 %
OXSQL opened at $25.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.24 and a 200 day moving average of $25.09. Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 has a 12 month low of $24.16 and a 12 month high of $25.34.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- These 4 factors driving growth of young fintech stock Tradeweb
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Intel, Mobileye, Microchip see slowdown in automotive chip orders
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.