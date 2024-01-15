Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 (NASDAQ:OXSQL) to Issue Dividend of $0.04

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 (NASDAQ:OXSQL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, January 12th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 Stock Down 0.1 %

OXSQL opened at $25.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.24 and a 200 day moving average of $25.09. Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 has a 12 month low of $24.16 and a 12 month high of $25.34.

