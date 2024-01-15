PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 387,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 73.2% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 57,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 31.3% in the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Price Performance

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $94.05 on Monday. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.78 and a fifty-two week high of $98.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $49.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $3.20 dividend. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on PACCAR in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PACCAR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $2,003,507.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,069,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $2,003,507.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $8,069,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,915. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

