Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 941 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 302,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,581,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 18.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 101,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 15,872 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at $321,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 49.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 440,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,991,000 after purchasing an additional 146,410 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth about $322,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JCI opened at $56.34 on Monday. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.38 and its 200 day moving average is $57.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.02%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $5,404,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,275,076.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,706 shares of company stock worth $5,424,936. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JCI. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. HSBC raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.09.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

