Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes $827,000 Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOPE. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 40.4% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 22,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 11,599 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,846,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 105.1% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 2.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

LOPE stock opened at $125.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.93 and its 200 day moving average is $120.85. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.65 and a 12 month high of $144.94.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $221.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total transaction of $199,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,733.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

