Peoples Bank OH Lowers Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Peoples Bank OH trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.4% of Peoples Bank OH’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 100,169.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,339,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,718,458,000 after buying an additional 1,031,310,373 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after purchasing an additional 123,254,064 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,126,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,930,414,000 after purchasing an additional 254,968 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,788,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,797 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $5,226,390,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.40.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE XOM opened at $99.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $97.48 and a one year high of $120.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.97.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,099,690. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

