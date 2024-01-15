Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.29 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,883 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 175.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank increased its stake in Home Depot by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 3,314 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $355.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $361.00. The company has a market capitalization of $354.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $345.46.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

