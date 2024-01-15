Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 137,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,914,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 14,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 440.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 238,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,626,000 after buying an additional 194,149 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,745,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $294,820,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.3 %

STZ opened at $258.30 on Monday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.15 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $240.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.28.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 42.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.24.

View Our Latest Research Report on Constellation Brands

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $88,746,200.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 593,130 shares of company stock worth $146,487,062 over the last three months. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.