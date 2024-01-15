Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $669,000 Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,702,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,641 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,075,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,714,000 after acquiring an additional 43,499 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 31.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,018,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,457,000 after acquiring an additional 956,500 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,856,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,772,000 after acquiring an additional 498,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,898,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,727 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.20.

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $25.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.07 and its 200-day moving average is $23.20. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $39.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 19.73 and a quick ratio of 19.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 415.79%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

