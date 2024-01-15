Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $717,000 Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 2,145,367.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 184,660,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,474,245,000 after acquiring an additional 184,651,767 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 65,845.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,237,000 after buying an additional 1,833,139 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter worth $304,475,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.63.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,887.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,634.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

ECL opened at $198.92 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.91 and a fifty-two week high of $201.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.16 and its 200 day moving average is $182.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.08.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. Research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.90%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

