Perigon Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMLP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 270,500.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,135,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $614,295,000 after acquiring an additional 16,129,971 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181,213 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174,427 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,485,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,599,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $43.33 on Monday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $35.68 and a 12-month high of $44.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.63 and its 200-day moving average is $41.76.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.