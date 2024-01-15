Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 169 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VONG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $78.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $56.15 and a 52-week high of $78.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.31.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1653 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.