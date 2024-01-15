Perigon Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,617 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 1,241.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Newmont by 1,462.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $226,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,396.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $226,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,396.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,799,866.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,683 shares of company stock worth $1,075,586. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Securities cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.41.

Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE NEM opened at $37.64 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $33.58 and a 12-month high of $60.08. The firm has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.54, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.50.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -155.34%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

