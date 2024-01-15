Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,080 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHO opened at $48.62 on Monday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.01.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

