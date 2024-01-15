Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,206 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,206 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 99,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. GEM Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 126,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 105,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock opened at $36.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $31.56 and a 1 year high of $37.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.90.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.