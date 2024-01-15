Perigon Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in DTE Energy by 168.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in DTE Energy by 12.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in DTE Energy by 14.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its position in DTE Energy by 307.2% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 119,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,902,000 after buying an additional 90,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the third quarter worth about $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DTE opened at $108.85 on Monday. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $118.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.52. The stock has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.23). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com lowered DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.19.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

