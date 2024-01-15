Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,829 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Phillips 66 worth $28,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 316.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 61.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 103.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after buying an additional 27,267 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $132.87 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $89.74 and a 52 week high of $138.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.82. The firm has a market cap of $58.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Insider Activity

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,653 shares of company stock valued at $5,462,808 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.29.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

