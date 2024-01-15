Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Grows Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,144 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 1.2% of Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 7.7% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.5% during the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $355.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $361.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.24 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HD. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. HSBC initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $345.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Home Depot

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.