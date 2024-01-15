Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 348,493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,787 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PLUG. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. SCP Investment LP boosted its position in Plug Power by 17.9% during the second quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 19,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the second quarter worth approximately $605,000. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT boosted its position in Plug Power by 43.5% during the second quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 606,377 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 183,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Plug Power by 26.0% during the third quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 187,248 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 38,647 shares during the period. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PLUG shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Plug Power from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Plug Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $78.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $8.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plug Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.30.

Plug Power Price Performance

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $3.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Plug Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $18.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.29.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $198.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.57 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 24.18% and a negative net margin of 106.74%. Plug Power’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

