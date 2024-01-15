PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Purchased by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in PTC were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PTC by 6.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in PTC by 7.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in PTC by 1.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in PTC by 71.5% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in PTC during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 1,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $251,412.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,128 shares in the company, valued at $7,461,304.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 6,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.25, for a total value of $1,066,605.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,114,518.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $251,412.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,128 shares in the company, valued at $7,461,304.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,435 shares of company stock worth $5,898,868 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

PTC Stock Performance

PTC opened at $172.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 83.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.77. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.44 and a fifty-two week high of $176.25.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $546.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.34 million. PTC had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 11.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PTC. StockNews.com began coverage on PTC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on PTC from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on PTC from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

PTC Company Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Further Reading

