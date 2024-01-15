Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 14.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 62,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,567,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $60.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.71 and a 1-year high of $65.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.64%.

PEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.15.

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $259,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,788. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $86,575.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,333.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $259,686.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,096 shares of company stock worth $382,958 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

