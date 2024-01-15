Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Short Interest Up 48.5% in December

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 163,600 shares, a growth of 48.5% from the December 15th total of 110,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $61,000. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PMM stock opened at $6.27 on Monday. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $7.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.76.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a $0.0238 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

