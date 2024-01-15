Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to Issue $0.71 Quarterly Dividend

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.71 per share by the medical research company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th.

Quest Diagnostics has increased its dividend by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Quest Diagnostics has a dividend payout ratio of 29.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Quest Diagnostics to earn $9.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.6%.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

NYSE DGX opened at $135.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.11. Quest Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $119.59 and a twelve month high of $150.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 10.7% during the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 24.7% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on DGX shares. Bank of America upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DGX

About Quest Diagnostics

(Get Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.