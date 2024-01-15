Raymond James & Associates Acquires 22,885 Shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 262,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,885 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.09% of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $8,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 455.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,001.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $37.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $111.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.17.

The iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (XJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XJH was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

