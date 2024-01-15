Raymond James & Associates Acquires 35,095 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 74.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 35,095 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in AeroVironment were worth $9,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 24.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,350,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $127,136,000 after buying an additional 266,607 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AeroVironment by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,860,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $363,412,000 after purchasing an additional 192,305 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,640,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in AeroVironment by 377.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 143,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,120,000 after purchasing an additional 113,144 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,371,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVAV. StockNews.com began coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on AeroVironment from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on AeroVironment from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $126.80 on Monday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.04 and a 52-week high of $143.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.20 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.21 and its 200 day moving average is $112.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.35. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 13.53% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $180.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.91 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

