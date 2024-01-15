Raymond James & Associates Acquires 4,460 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Innospec were worth $9,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Innospec by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,846,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $243,847,000 after buying an additional 36,583 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Innospec by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,226,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $123,196,000 after buying an additional 9,398 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Innospec by 5.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,138,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $114,358,000 after buying an additional 63,449 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Innospec by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 911,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,342,000 after buying an additional 16,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Innospec by 3.1% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 857,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,106,000 after purchasing an additional 25,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Innospec in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Larry Padfield sold 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total transaction of $99,204.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,600 shares in the company, valued at $670,164. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ IOSP opened at $117.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.13. Innospec Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.74 and a 12-month high of $125.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.47.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $464.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.17 million. Innospec had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This is an increase from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.69. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Innospec’s payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

