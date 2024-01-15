Raymond James & Associates Acquires 6,284 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,284 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.26% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $8,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000.

NYSEARCA:VOOV opened at $167.51 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.23 and a 200 day moving average of $156.75. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $137.63 and a 52 week high of $169.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

