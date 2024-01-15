Raymond James & Associates Acquires 63,594 Shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 427,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,594 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF were worth $8,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,301,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,355,000 after purchasing an additional 111,440 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 21.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,007,000 after purchasing an additional 187,049 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 456,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,263,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 35.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 245,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 64,850 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTHI opened at $21.55 on Monday. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12 month low of $19.09 and a 12 month high of $21.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.91. The firm has a market cap of $389.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

