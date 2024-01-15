Raymond James & Associates Boosts Holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,277 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 2.75% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $8,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 791,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,538,000 after acquiring an additional 48,226 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 790,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,426,000 after acquiring an additional 93,852 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 557,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 330,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,786,000 after buying an additional 13,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 283,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,200,000 after buying an additional 39,391 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS NUMV opened at $30.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $344.31 million, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.07. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $29.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.53.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.

