Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 554,022 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,884 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $8,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 192.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on CLF shares. StockNews.com downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

CLF stock opened at $18.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 2.13. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.60.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

