Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Insulet were worth $8,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the first quarter worth $249,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Insulet by 132.8% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 8,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the second quarter worth $58,000. Eastern Bank raised its position in shares of Insulet by 16.2% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 51,229 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,170,000 after buying an additional 7,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the third quarter worth $445,000.

Insulet Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ PODD opened at $200.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 117.25, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $125.82 and a 1 year high of $335.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.70 and its 200 day moving average is $200.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $432.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.82 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 7.71%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PODD. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Insulet from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink began coverage on Insulet in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Insulet from $325.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Insulet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 20,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total transaction of $3,286,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,835.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

