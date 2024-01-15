Raymond James & Associates Buys 14,068 Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 726,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $8,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 25.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 13,858 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $378,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 22.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 516,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after acquiring an additional 93,841 shares during the last quarter.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock opened at $12.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.18. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $12.95.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.
