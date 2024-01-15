Raymond James & Associates Buys 14,418 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,506 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,418 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $8,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CYBR. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 250.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CYBR shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $187.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.04.

CyberArk Software Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $224.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $118.00 and a 1-year high of $225.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $203.19 and a 200-day moving average of $176.19. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.95 and a beta of 1.10.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $191.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.50 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

