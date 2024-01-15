Raymond James & Associates Buys 9,845 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,845 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $9,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Silicon Laboratories Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of SLAB opened at $118.08 on Monday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.56 and a 12-month high of $194.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.88 and a beta of 1.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.26. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $203.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.02 million. Equities research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SLAB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $154.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLAB

Insider Activity at Silicon Laboratories

In related news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $398,141.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,231. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.