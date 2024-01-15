Raymond James & Associates Decreases Position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 137,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,389 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in RB Global were worth $8,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RBA. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RB Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of RB Global by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of RB Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of RB Global by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of RB Global by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get RB Global alerts:

RB Global Price Performance

NYSE:RBA opened at $64.25 on Monday. RB Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.07 and a 52 week high of $68.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 76.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.07.

RB Global Announces Dividend

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. RB Global had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.92 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Insider Activity at RB Global

In related news, CEO James Francis Kessler purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.06 per share, with a total value of $75,075.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 64,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,515.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $72,138.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,187.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Francis Kessler bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.06 per share, for a total transaction of $75,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,859,515.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 243,212 shares of company stock valued at $15,139,394. 4.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank cut their price target on RB Global from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RBA

RB Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.