Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stock Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,776 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $8,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 7.2% in the second quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,147,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,893,000 after acquiring an additional 77,437 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 6.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 839,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,152,000 after acquiring an additional 48,010 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,459,000 after acquiring an additional 29,352 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 43.0% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 751,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,413,000 after acquiring an additional 225,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 102.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 676,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,703,000 after acquiring an additional 343,000 shares in the last quarter.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $285.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $287.46 and its 200 day moving average is $291.17. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.65 and a 1 year high of $331.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $9.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $11.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 36.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on LAD shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $275.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.89.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

