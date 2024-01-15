Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stock Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,618 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $8,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRI. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 134.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 209.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

Shares of TRI opened at $145.46 on Monday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a one year low of $112.84 and a one year high of $146.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.25 and a 200 day moving average of $132.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.66.

Thomson Reuters Dividend Announcement

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 34.09% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.07.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

