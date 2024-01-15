Raymond James & Associates Grows Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,708 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $8,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $604,000. Concentrum Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $405,000. Swmg LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,183,000. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 86,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,017,000 after buying an additional 5,047 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,372,000.

XMHQ opened at $88.84 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.16 and a 200-day moving average of $82.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $68.69 and a 1-year high of $90.27.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

