Raymond James & Associates Grows Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 182,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Ovintiv were worth $8,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Ovintiv during the second quarter worth $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 62.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv during the third quarter worth $52,000. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $569,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,169.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $289,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,644.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $569,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,169.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OVV shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Ovintiv from $67.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ovintiv from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Ovintiv from $69.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ovintiv from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ovintiv

Ovintiv Price Performance

NYSE:OVV opened at $41.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.64. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $52.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 23.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 11.90%.

Ovintiv Profile

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.