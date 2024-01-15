Raymond James & Associates Grows Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.15% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $8,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GBIL. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 15,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 16,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

Shares of GBIL stock opened at $99.95 on Monday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $99.64 and a 52-week high of $100.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.91.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

