Raymond James & Associates Grows Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,591 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Matador Resources were worth $8,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,038,790 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $459,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,055 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,783,424 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $721,149,000 after acquiring an additional 366,773 shares during the period. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Matador Resources from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.22.

Insider Transactions at Matador Resources

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.30 per share, with a total value of $108,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,789.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Timothy E. Parker purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.13 per share, with a total value of $260,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,667.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.30 per share, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,789.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Shares of MTDR opened at $55.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 3.31. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $42.04 and a 1 year high of $69.41.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.27. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 31.56%. The business had revenue of $772.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.33 million. On average, analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.36%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Articles

