Raymond James & Associates Has $8.29 Million Position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 622,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 68,527 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals were worth $8,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 48.5% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 40.0% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 27.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other ASA Gold and Precious Metals news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 223,381 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $3,560,693.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,250,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,813,607.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Alexander Merk bought 3,600 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.29 per share, with a total value of $55,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,970 shares in the company, valued at $580,561.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 223,381 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $3,560,693.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,250,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,813,607.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 735,536 shares of company stock valued at $10,980,362. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Price Performance

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile

ASA opened at $15.26 on Monday. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $17.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.78 and a 200-day moving average of $14.53.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

