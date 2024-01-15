Raymond James & Associates Has $8.37 Million Stock Holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.27% of CONMED worth $8,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CONMED by 586.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in CONMED by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in CONMED in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in CONMED by 712.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in CONMED by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of CONMED from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of CONMED from $140.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CONMED from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of CONMED from $136.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.17.

Insider Activity at CONMED

In related news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,300 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $252,839.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,925.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CONMED news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $252,839.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,925.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $122,868.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,450.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CONMED Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CNMD opened at $111.54 on Monday. CONMED Co. has a 12 month low of $88.01 and a 12 month high of $138.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.57 and its 200-day moving average is $109.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 60.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. CONMED had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $304.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.22 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.24%.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

See Also

