Raymond James & Associates Has $8.59 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,384 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.34% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $8,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000.

Shares of BATS JMST opened at $50.74 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.57.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

