Raymond James & Associates Has $8.83 Million Stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IONS. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IONS opened at $53.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 0.47. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $54.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.93 and its 200-day moving average is $45.09.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.02). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 66.34% and a negative return on equity of 90.50%. The firm had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.42 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.07.

In related news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 42,525 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $2,134,329.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,091.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 138,515 shares of company stock worth $6,975,948. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

