Raymond James & Associates Increases Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 127.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 231,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,702 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $8,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 256.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 62,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 29,265 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 64,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 23,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at about $550,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

Shares of BATS FAUG opened at $40.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $560.30 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.73.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

