Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,992 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $8,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on THC shares. TheStreet lowered Tenet Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.93.

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $331,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,646.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Down 0.4 %

THC opened at $81.14 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.14. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $49.61 and a one year high of $85.40.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.24. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

