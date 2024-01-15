Raymond James & Associates Lowers Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,997 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $8,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Crescent Sterling Ltd. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 23,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,317,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 43,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 14,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 226,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,922,000 after buying an additional 8,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

SWK stock opened at $95.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of -244.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.12 and a 12 month high of $104.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -830.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWK. Citigroup raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.09.

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

In related news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $183,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,526.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

