Raymond James & Associates Purchases 182 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $8,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on DGX shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $135.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.91. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $119.59 and a 1-year high of $150.57.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.64%.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.