Raymond James & Associates Purchases 5,638 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,638 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $9,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 81,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period.

VYMI opened at $66.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.42. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $58.57 and a 52-week high of $66.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.8644 per share. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

